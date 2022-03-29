A lot of people are talking about the cost of our property taxes here and although it seems pretty high, it’s actually the lowest property tax rates in the nation. We asked Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers about this in this edition of Living Akamai.

“Yes, Hawaii has the lowest effective property tax rate in the nation if you are an owner occupant. Let me show you how to calculate your property taxes.

First you have to know what your property is assessed at.

$3.50 per $1000 – owner occupant

Additionally, you are also given a deduction from the assessed value depending on your age if the property is your primary residence. This is called a home exemption and the older you are, the larger the exemption.

The standard home exemption is $100,000 (formerly $80,000)

75 to 79 years of age: $140,000

80 to 84 years of age: $160,000

85 to 89 years of age: $180,000

90 years of age and over $200,000”

We also about the rates for investment properties in Honolulu.

“This is referred to as Residential A Taxes and it applies to Non Owner Occupants

$ 4.50 per $1,000 – (up to $1 Million)

$10.50 per $1,000 – (over $1 Million)

As you can see, the non owner occupant rates are significantly higher, so it’s important for homeowners to file their owner occupancy forms and ensure the City is giving them credit as for their property as a principal residence.”

Kay also explained how you would know if your property is being calculated as a primary residence.

“Over the 36 years that I’ve been a realtor, I have come across so many people that have not completed a Claim for Home Exemption form and actually pay the higher rate on their primary residence. The City does not reimburse you for the back years if you have paid property taxes at the higher rate because you did not file your Home Exemption form so it’s always good to check to be sure. And here’s a quick tip… If you reside in a Senior living community and have not rented out your residence, you can still qualify for the owner occupant tax rate if you complete a form alerting our City that you still have your home and have not rented it out.”

If you have questions on home exemptions or understanding more on your property taxes, call Kay Mukaigawa at 725-2000 and visit online at evrealestate.com