Living Akamai: Tired Of Being A Landlord?

“Many of our investor owners got frustrated during the couple of last years. The state moratorium made it difficult to evict non paying tenants. As appliances broke, they couldn’t replace them timely due to backorders, increases in material cost and labor also added to their frustrations. Last year home prices were at an all-time high so some owners sold their property utilizing a 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange. We helped owners defer taxes, alleviate themselves from property management responsibilities and avoid depreciation recapture. Using our strategies, we made life simpler and increased their income.”

