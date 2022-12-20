The stock market, mortgage interest rates, and inflation are all hot topics that cause worry. Today Kay Mukaigawa, of Engel and Volkers, and Troy Wada, Principal Wealth Advisor with INPAC Wealth Solutions joined Living808 to discuss the current economy.

Troy shared, “Although no one has a crystal ball – it is likely that the stock market will get worse before it gets better. But believe it or not investment success does not begin with your investment portfolio. Even the perfect investment strategy will fail if its owner keeps making changes to it. The main message is this, Investor behavior and emotions can be the most impactful factor to your bottom line.”

