Living Akamai: Real Estate Market Overview

Another edition of Living Akamai with Engel and Volkers and the topic for discussion with Kay Mukaigawa was a Real Estate Market Overview.

“Realtors are working harder than ever. Median prices for a single family home are well over a million dollars and condo prices are historically high too. Interest rates have remained under 3% and this has allowed Buyers to buy more home for the same amount of monthly payments. It was a frenzy of a market in 2021, it was great if you were a Seller because you were able to get top dollar on your home. If you were a Buyer, you may have been frustrated with the lack of inventory, but don’t get discouraged. People need to remember that all neighborhoods have their own set of data. Understanding “neighborhood sensitivity” will help a Buyer or homeowner understand their specific situation more clearly. Buyers in this market need to be guided properly, remain tenacious and utilize their knowledge of neighborhood sensitivity to gain an advantage.”

Engel and Volkers has three offices, Topa Financial Center in Downtown Honolulu, a brand new office at Kuono Marketplace at Kahala, and the Stadium Mall office with a Learning Center located right next door. Engel and Volkers offers an educational seminar twice a month. For more information call 808-725-2000 or visit honolulu.evrealestate.com