Living Akamai: Principal Residence Exclusion

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kay Mukaigawa, President and Principal Broker of Engel & Volkers talks tax strategies to help home owners.

As tax season approaches, Kay Mukaigawa encourages home owners to take advantage of the “Principal Residence Exclusion.”

“This strategy allows homeowners to exclude a portion of capitol gains when selling their primary residence,” says Kay Mukaigawa, President and Principal Broker of Engel & Volkers.

According to Mukaigawa, if there are multiple homeowners, this strategy could benefit each member of the group.

Mukaigawa says, “This strategy will allow each homeowner to receive back $250,000. There’s also no limit to the number of homeowners.”

Those looking to learn more about tax strategies and other tips from Mukaigawa are encouraged to visit their website.

