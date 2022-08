In this edition of Living Akamai, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers invited Jeoffrey Cudiamat from Structural Hawaii to share information on permits. Patio extensions, new rooms, all need permits. And what if you already built an extension, how do you get a permit then? Mr. Cudiamat answers those questions and more. If you have questions for him, you can give Jeoffrey a call at (808) 725-2000 or visit evrealestate.com for information and for the date of the next seminar.