In today’s edition of Living Akamai with Kay Mukaigawa, we’re diving into the heart of the holiday season. John joined Kay who shared her go-to dish that never fails to steal the show at holiday parties, her homemade Kay’s Custom Kimchi Dip!

Recipe:

1 can chopped clams (6.5 oz), drained

1 block cream cheese (8 oz)

2/3 cup Best Foods Mayonnaise

1 cup chopped won bok kim chee (drained)

1 Tbsp Momoya Kim Chee Base

Combine softened cream cheese with mayonnaise, then add kim chee base. Mix in drained clams and kimchee. It’s that simple!

Kay shared, “I wanted to share something easy and universally loved. As we approach 2024, with life getting more complicated, I aim to help everyone ‘Simplify Your Life.’”

