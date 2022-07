In today’s edition of Living Akamai with Engel & Völkers, Kay Mukaigawa talks with Liberty Mutual Insurance Agent Kendrick Nishiguchi about Hurricane Insurance. Kendrick goes into everything including flood damage, surface water, overflows from rivers and more including the advantages of Private Flood Insurance. One place to find out more information is floodsmart.gov. You can also visit evrealestate.com or call Engel & Völkers at 808-725-2000.