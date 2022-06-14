In today’s Living Akamai Segment, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers invites special guest Naoko who helps us focus on dealing with stress. The first part to the conversation was dealing with the stress of driving in traffic which comes from the sympathetic nervous system. It’s a flight of flight system and once returning to normal, some people are experiencing chronic stress, which leads to self-medicating with alcohol or drugs and that leads to chronic illnesses.

Naoko and Kay also discuss some options for relieving the stress like breathing and practice deep breathes daily.

Join Kay and Naoko for an exercise and if like to learn more from Naoko you can contact her at (808) 725-2000.

And join Kay Mukaigawa every Tuesday on Living808 for more Living Akamai life tips and realestate information.