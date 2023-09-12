In this edition of Living Akamai, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers gives our Living808 viewers an update on Honolulu Property Taxes.

“The City & County of Honolulu has enacted some changes with property taxes that became effective on July 1, 2023 The good news is: the tax rate for a primary residence did not change. That rate is still $3.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. But there were tax rate changes on Investment properties, and there are 2 tiers.

Tier 1 is the rate you are charged on the first $1 million of value, which actual went down to $4.00 per $1,000. It used to be $4.50.

Tier 2 is the tax rate charged on It used to be $4.50. Unfortunately, this rate increased from $10.50 to $11.40 per $1,000 of value.

Other good news for homeowners is that the Home Exemptions will be increasing in 2024. This increase is a good thing because this credit is deducted from the assessed value of the property and the homeowner is taxed on the lower, adjusted value. Remember, this exemption only applies to the property that you declare as your home and not a second home or rental property.”

And there are exemptions. If you are under the age of 65, you can currently deduct $100,000 from the value of your home. This amount will increase to $120,000.

If Age 65 or older, the exemption is currently $140,000 and will increase to $160,000.

If you would like more information about property taxes or upcoming seminars, call 808-725-2000.