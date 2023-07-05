In this first edition of Living Akamai for July, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers is joined by Primary Residential Mortgage Branch Manager, Nelson Oyadomari for a discussion on down payment requirements and to give us all a market update. “According to the National Association of Realtors, only 11% of homebuyers realize that a home could be purchased with just 5% down, and two-thirds of millennial renters say they don’t have enough saved for a down payment, because most felt they needed to save 20% of the purchase price. And there are some good low-down payment programs. First, the incredible VA loan that requires no down payment. If you’re active-duty military, reservist, or retired veteran, you do not need any down payment. And VA does not have a loan amount limit. We just financed a Navy Officer’s $1.2M home purchase, and he needed just under $10K for closing costs. If you’re not military, but buying in a rural area, USDA also offers 100% financing. And these areas are not exactly “rural”. Ewa Beach, Kapolei, Waimanalo, just to name few.”

