Living 808 Preview: “What’s the Law?” Podcasts (November)

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our November Living808 preview of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses her 4-part series involving the Kealoha conspiracy based on a new book “The Mailbox Conspiracy: The Inside Story of the Greatest Corruption Case in Hawai’i History,” including how the Kealoha’s tried to silence Katherine’s uncle Gerard and grandmother Florence Puana, why they claimed that a different, more expensive mailbox was stolen, how subpoenas revealed that some HPD records were altered, hidden, or destroyed, jury selection strategy, and role of the media in in exposing corruption. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.