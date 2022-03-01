Honolulu (KHON2) – In our February Living808 preview of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses the latest indictments in the Kealoha saga, including what is a conspiracy and why 2 or more people are needed to prove one. She also explains when a child can be taken from their home, how children like Ariel Isabella Kalua end up in foster and adoptive care, and whether someone with a criminal record can serve as a foster parent. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.