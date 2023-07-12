The 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival is returning this weekend, and after 4 years, it is once again a live, in-person event!

There will be hula, a Hawaiian-inspired craft fair, food and more this Saturday July 15th from 9am to 4pm at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds, Skygate. On today’s show Kumu Hula Pohai Souza and a few of her Halau dancers were invited to preview the festival. Kumu Souza spoke with Kelly Simek about returning to an in-person event and how it showcases the Hawaiian Culture in so many ways. And Kumu Pohai talked about her prestigious Malia Kau Award she received.

The Festival starts at 9am with an opening ceremony by the Royal Order of Kamehameha.

For more information, visit online at Moanaluagardensfoundation.org