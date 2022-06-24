Honolulu (KHON2) – Live More Organics offers ready-to-blend smoothies for Hawaii residents.

With a foundation built on a love and passion for fruits and vegetables, Live More Organics offers a line of smoothies to help Hawaii residents to kick start their day on a healthier note.

“Our goal is to make eating healthy easy. Only 1 in 10 people get enough fruit and vegetables. The cups are super convenient to eat healthy on the go. There is even a place for a straw on the lid. We launched the cup format to help eliminate plastic waste as a lot of the frozen fruit and vegetable bags are mainly plastic. Our new format is recyclable and made of paper,” says Julia Klein, Co-Founder, LiveMore Organics.

With a variety of smoothie flavors, Live More Organics offers a ready-to-blend recipe.

Klein says, “We believe in the healthy power of whole fruits and vegetables. Each cup has only 4 to 6 simple ingredients (ready-to-blend) with delicious taste profiles. We have tropical flavors including my favorite Mind Over Mango, Pitaya in Paradise, Pineapple Passion and Strawberry Sunrise. For these, we recommend using just water or coconut water. We also have additional flavors such as Banana Split and Down to Earth – these are great with plant-based milks. These are rich, creamy, totally craveable and a meal in itself.”

To shop the different smoothie cups by Live More Organics, customers can do so via their official website and in-person at Times Supermarkets, Don Quijote and select Down to Earth Stores on Oahu.

Live More Organics:

Website: www.livemoreorganics.com

Social Media Handle: @livemoreorganics