Live at Blue Note Hawaii: Eddie Ortiz and Son Caribe

Eddie Ortiz and Son Caribe is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a concert at Blue Note Hawaii on Monday, September 16th.
This will be their 4th concert appearance at Blue Note Hawaii and will be performing with a full 12-piece ensemble that night.
It will be a “one performance only” engagement where they will be an extended concert rather than two shorter shows.
Tickets can be pre-ordered by visiting bluenotehawaii.com
Kama`aina discounts are also available by entering “Mahalo 15” where it says enter code.
Event Details
Blue Note Hawaii
Monday, September 16, 2019
Show starts at 7 p.m.
http://Bluenotehawaii.com