Live at Blue Note Hawaii: Eddie Ortiz and Son Caribe

Eddie Ortiz and Son Caribe is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a concert at Blue Note Hawaii on Monday, September 16th.

This will be their 4th concert appearance at Blue Note Hawaii and will be performing with a full 12-piece ensemble that night.

It will be a “one performance only” engagement where they will be an extended concert rather than two shorter shows.

Tickets can be pre-ordered by visiting bluenotehawaii.com

Kama`aina discounts are also available by entering “Mahalo 15” where it says enter code.

Event Details

Blue Note Hawaii

Monday, September 16, 2019

Show starts at 7 p.m.

http://Bluenotehawaii.com