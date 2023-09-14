Little Joe’s Steakhouse is bringing upscale dining to central Oahu at Pearl Highlands Center! With their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional quality and value, it’s no surprise that Little Joe’s has expanded with a new location. We talked with Connie Wong, Marketing Specialist with Little Joe’s, to learn all about their tasty offerings!

The decision to open a second location is a significant milestone for any restaurant, and Little Joe’s Steaks made this move with a clear vision in mind. With a plethora of steakhouses already in town, the primary goal was to extend their reach and cater to a broader audience in O’ahu. Little Joe’s has always been about providing a memorable dining experience to as many people as possible, and this expansion was the natural next step in achieving that goal. The choice of Pearl Highlands as the new location was strategic, considering its central positioning and accessibility for both local residents and those coming from farther west.

For patrons eager to savor the delightful experience that Little Joe’s offers, the Pearl Highlands establishment does not disappoint.

Exceptional Menu at Reasonable Prices: Little Joe’s Steaks is known for its commitment to offering top-tier steaks at prices that won’t break the bank. The Pearl Highlands location maintains this tradition, ensuring that quality and affordability go hand in hand.

Daily Happy Hour: Guests can enjoy a daily happy hour from 4:30 to 7 pm, featuring exclusive prices on delectable items like the 12 oz ribeye or New York steak, available for just $19.50. In addition to discounted steaks, Little Joe’s also offers reduced prices on wines and beers during this time.

Specials to Savor: Little Joe’s Steaks at Pearl Highlands serves up tempting specials like the Surf & Turf and Tomahawk cuts, providing patrons with unique and memorable dining experiences.

Private Dining Rooms: The new location offers private dining rooms, perfect for hosting intimate dinner parties and celebrating special occasions such as birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, and more. These private spaces cater to different group sizes, ensuring a personalized and exclusive experience.

Little Joe’s Steaks distinguishes itself through a meticulous wet-aging process that spans approximately 42 to 48 days. During this period, the steak undergoes a tenderization process, resulting in remarkably rich and buttery flavors that are second to none. What’s more, these exceptional steaks are served at prices that make fine dining accessible to a wide range of diners. To learn more about the restaurant or any of the shops and eateries in the center, visit pearlhighlandscenter.com.

