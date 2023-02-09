Lisa K Cho has had a lot of exciting things going on since the last time she joined Living808. Her photography is featured on the cover of the February–March issue of Hawaiian Airlines in-flight magazine Hana Hou! A photo from the series was recently selected as Best of Photo Vogue on Vogue.com. Lisa joined us today to discuss her new project “Devotion.”

Lisa shared, “My new project “Devotion” takes its inspiration from my newfound love and commitment to my hometown, Hawaii. The series invites the viewer to see Hawaii through my lens as I revisit memories from my youth, collaborate with the new wave of creatives, and explore the deep relationships we have with one another and our community.”

You can view more of Lisa’s work atlisakcho.com.