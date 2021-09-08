Lions Coffee introduces Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew

The Hawaii Coffee Company recently introduced it’s newest product line and we spoke with President Gerard Bastiaanse about the new product and their location in Kalihi.

“LION Coffee has been a local brand since 1979 and pioneered island-inspired flavored coffees like our signature Vanilla Macadamia and Toasted Coconut. People recognize our iconic red LION coffee bags and products, and we pride ourselves in quality product and service. We’re the largest roaster of Kona coffee and have been recognized as Hawaii’s Best Local Coffee for several consecutive years. We freshly roast and package all of our coffee here on-site. On top of that, our Lion Café has been newly renovated and dine-in seating is open to customers. We also recently opened our Lion Museum where customers can enjoy the years of rich history and artifacts behind the Lion Coffee brand.”

Marketing Manager Jaclyn Chew formally introduced us to the four new flavors of Cold Brew.

“Many people are drinking more coffee at home and on-the-go, so we wanted to create a product that compliments new coffee rituals and the emergence of a more prolific iced coffee culture. The easy RTD cold brew cans help keep everyone fueled through the day whether you’re at home, working in the office, or need an afternoon pick-me-up.”

Head down to the Lion Café and General store at

Lion Café and General Store

1555 Kalani Street Honolulu, HI 96817

Mon – Fri: 7 AM – 2 PM

Follow on social media @lioncoffeehi