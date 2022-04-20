The newest Liliha Bakery location has opened at the International Marketplace in Waikiki, and that’s where Kelly went out to today! She met up with Barbara Campbell who shared all of the details on the upcoming Waikiki Spam Jam and the changes to this year’s festivities.

This year, the Spam Jam will be switching to an in-restaurant event. Local restaurants participating will feature at least one delicious SPAM dish between April 22 and May 1.

Liliha Bakery will be showcasing their Garlic Fried Rice with SPAM, SPAM Saimin, Two Eggs and SPAM, and Kimchee Fried Rice with SPAM. Yum!

For more details, visit spamjamhawaii.com