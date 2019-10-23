Liliha Bakery Halloween Specials & Local Favorites

Honolulu (KHON2) – Liliha Bakery has rolled out special cookies and character cakes for Halloween that you can order as a spooky surprise.

Living808 visited Liliha Bakery’s Macy’s Ala Moana Center location to get a look at how they decorate their Chocolate Frankenstein cake and for a taste of their other popular year-round staples.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, Liliha Bakery has special turkey and pumpkin themed treats as well as pies and popular butter rolls and jelly.

Christmas will bring gingerbread and other seasonal favorites.

Liliha Bakery is famous for its Coco Puffs and Poi Mochi Donuts.

The Ala Moana location opens for breakfast at 6:30AM with bestselling Loco Moco and Hotcake specials.

Other signature dishes include Oxtail Soup, Fried Chicken, and an Arugula Salad for the health conscious.

You can also pair your meal with a cocktail or wine since Liliha Bakery’s Macy’s Ala Moana now offers wine, beer, Mimosas, and more.

There’s also a Grand Opening dinner special available: a 10 ounce cut of Prime Rib and Lobster Bisque soup for $25.

Website: http://www.lilihabakery.com/