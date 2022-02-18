Likkle Jordee Talks New Music and Upcoming Performance

Honolulu (KHON2) – Singer and Songwriter, Likkle Jordee is bringing the entertainment with the release of new music, and upcoming performances.

After a successful two years of being recognized for his music at the Island Music Awards, local musician, Likkle Jordee is rising to the top of the charts with his unique sound of music.

“It felt good to be acknowledged by my peers and so supported by my fans who voted for me! It’s exciting to hear what’s coming out of Hawaiʻi today. For me, I would describe my sound as a blend of 80’s dancehall, 90’s raggamuffin, and lovers rock. My musical influences are Bob Marley, The Fugees, Ooklah the Moc, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Born Jamericans, just to name a few,” says Likkle Jordee, Singer and Songwriter.

According to Likkle Jordee, he used most of his time during the pandemic to create new music, and work on his craft.

Likkle Jordee says, “When the pandemic hit, I had more time to be creative with my music while experimenting with various styles. My mom really loved music so a lot of my taste in music comes from her. When she passed away, music was what saved me and got me out of a really low time in my life. My goal is to uplift my fans but also to let them know that they aren’t alone.”

In addition to perfecting his art, Likkle Jordee was preparing to make a return to the stage at Blue Note Hawaii, a performance he was able to reconnect with other musicians.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve done a live show so I was excited to get back on stage and perform my music, and it was nice to bring a fresh reggae sound to that venue along with some of my talented friends,” says Likkle Jordee.

Fans can see Likkle Jordee perform at NextDoor on February 26, as well as expect new music with the release of his upcoming album, “Ordinary Man.”

Social Media Handles:

Instagram: @likklejordee

YouTube: @likklejordeetv