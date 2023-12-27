We have seen the machines across Oahu in recent months, and they are making it simple to give to those in need in Hawaii. The #LightTheWorld Giving Machines program has successfully raised over $22 million since its inception in 2017. The initiative focuses on aiding local and global charities by utilizing special vending machines located at Windward Mall, Pearlridge Center, and Polynesian Cultural Center. Mufi Hanneman and Be-Jay Kodama joined Living808 to share all about the program.

The Giving Machines are dedicated machines accept credit and debit card donations, allowing visitors to purchase items for those in need. Ranging from essential clothing and hygiene items to life-saving medicine and livestock, contributors can make a significant impact on the lives of individuals and families facing challenges.

Catholic Charities, is among the beneficiaries for the second time, and Be-Jay Kodama emphasized the tangible difference these donations make for her organization and helping families in need.

Other local non-profit organizations set to receive contributions include Aloha Harvest, Hui Mahi’ai ‘Aina, Project Vision Hawai’i, U.S. Vets, American Red Cross, and two additional global charity groups.

To give, visit the Giving Machines at Pearlridge, Windward Mall, and PCC or make direct donations to pre-selected non-profits on the official website: https://givingmachine808.com/.

The campaign concludes on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2023, making this a perfect opportunity for individuals to contribute to a meaningful cause during the holiday season.