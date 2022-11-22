There are new vending machines at Pearlridge Shopping Center that make giving easy and accessible during this season of giving. The Light the World Giving Machines provide an opportunity to make donations, providing life-changing humanitarian goods & services to those in need. Governor-Elect Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green are co-chairs of Hawaii’s Light the World Giving Machine and joined Living808 with all of the details.

They shared, “We have so much to be grateful for, and want to share this with people in our community who are in need with some very impactful non-profits who are working so hard to make a difference and provide much needed support for our residents this holiday season. We have the distinction of being one of only 14 permanent cities throughout the United States that is part of this Light the World mission, which is also supported by the Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints.”

To learn more visit churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist/light-the-world/giving-machines