Life on Board Surf Exhibit at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

Artist Eduardo Bolioli and his colorful surfboard exhibit “Life on Board” is expected to make a splash at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina.

The new installation of 15 surfboards will be celebrated at the resort with a Beach Party Meet and Greet with Artist in Residence Eduardo Bolioli on Saturday, June 22.

Eduardo gave Living808’s Tannya Joaquin a sneak peek at his work, which is a continuation of his popular West Side stories exhibit.

He’s inspired by “Aloha and Fearless Color. Surfing in Hawaii. Iconic surfers he met here in the islands. Pop Art Influences from the ‘80’s.”

The new exhibition features 15 new boards that will be on display throughout the summer at Four Seasons.

“Each of my boards has its own unique imagery and meaning connected to my own life’s journey or standout moments I’ve experienced in the Islands,” adds Eduardo, who has painted boards for some of surf’s biggest names from Sunny Garcia and Martin Potter to Shaun Thompson.

He also painted for Aquaman himself, saying, “Yes, Jason Momoa grew up in Nanakuli and environs. When Aquaman premiered here in Hawaii in December, I created a painting of him for my West Side Stories exhibit at Four Seasons.”

Eduardo is influenced by west side surfing experiences at Makaha with the Keaulana family and Rell Sun.

Website: www.eduardobolioli

Social media handles: @eduardobolioli @fsoahu

