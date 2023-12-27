As the year draws to a close, a recent Forbes poll reveals that fitness consistently tops the list of New Year’s resolutions. Martha and Elliot Khlopin, of Get2Insurance, joined Living808 to share strategies for successfully achieving our New Year’s goals, with the help our insurance programs.

Elliott, with experience in both banking and health insurance, shared about the interconnectedness of the top five resolutions—fitness, finances, mental health, weight, and diet. Recognizing their collective impact on a healthy lifestyle, he underscores the importance of comprehensive health insurance to mitigate the financial consequences of medical care.

Martha, responding to the survey, advocates for initiating the year with a comprehensive health checkup. Stressing the significance of preventive measures, she recommends scheduling annual physicals, eye, dental, and hearing exams. Many health plans offer preventive screenings at no cost, promoting early detection and intervention.

Regarding financial resolutions, Martha views health as an overlooked form of wealth. She encourages adopting a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise, prudent food choices, and leveraging preventive screenings to prevent avoidable health conditions, which can save money in the long run.

Elliott sheds light on supporting individuals in sticking to their resolutions. At Get2insurance.com, he ensures clients understand their plans, emphasizing no-cost benefits such as gym memberships and preventive screenings. Responding to the growing demand for additional coverage, a dedicated link has been created for easy access to vision and dental benefits. He also highlights the positive impact of maintaining good health. Elliot’s resolution for the upcoming year is to assist clients in adopting and sustaining a healthy lifestyle, promoting well-being and enjoyment of life’s rewards.

For more information and enrollment, contact Elliott at 1-808-490-5979 or visit Get2Insurance.com.