Honolulu (KHON2) – The non-profit organization, Let Grace In, aims to help grieving families following the loss of a child. Their mission is to restore hope by giving these families a sense of community & fostering a holistic healing process.

Let Grace In does this with three core programs; hope retreats, monthly therapeutic events, and scholarships. Executive Director and co-founder Gabby Gouveia was able to design these programs effectively due to her own experience with tragedy after her son Grayson passed after a battle with an aggressive brain cancer in 2016.

“It felt like our lives imploded and we were left to figure out how to pick up the pieces. The world is terrible at offering safe emotional spaces to truly grieve. We believe in the power of community & holistic “whole person” programs based in research, culture & experience.”

The global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday invites everyone to support a variety of good causes in the spirit of being grateful for what we have. The work that this nonprofit is doing, fully embodies the idea of being a good neighbor and giving generosity in any form to those that truly need it.

If you want to support Let Grace In on this Giving Tuesday you can donate directly to their website www.letgracein.org or on their Give Big Hawaii page at https://www.givebighawaii.com/organizations/let-grace-in

In the spirit of #GivingTuesday, AC Warehouse donated this Living808 segment to the Let Grace In organization.