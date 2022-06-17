Attorney William Fenton Sink joined John Veneri in the Living808 lounge with legal advice for viewers of the show. Random and rapid fire questions.

What can be done about gun violence?

“O.P.E.R.A – Any person who sells, manufactures or provides a firearm shall have imposed upon that person civil liability for any criminal damage done by any person whom the firearm injures.”

What is a wrongful termination?

“Wrongful termination is when an employer violates the law and fires an employee because the employee whistleblew, the employer violated public policy, or the employer violated the civil rights law, the firing is illegal.”

What is sexual harassment?

“Sexual harassment is any unwanted sexual conduct, creating a sexually hostile work environment, touching or conditioning a job on the employee having sex with the employer. “

What is a hostile work environment?

“A hostile work environment is a severe condition at the workplace where an employer engages in discrimination based on race, creed, sex, marital status, pregnancy, color, national origin, or other protected classes. “

What does whistleblowing mean?

“An employee is liable for retaliation against an employee who blows the whistle on illegal actions by the employer. An example is: A bank teller finds the bank manager is embezzling money at the bank and reports the crime to the FBI. The bank teller would be protected for reporting this illegal activity. “

What is a violation of public policy?

“A violation of public policy in employment occurs when the employee is retaliated against because the employee refuses to violate the law. The classic case is Parnar v. Americana Hotels.”

If you’d like advice and want to get in touch with Mr. Sink, call (808) 531-7162 or email jennifer@wfsinklaw.com