Legacy Party Sales – Job Opportunities

Legacy Party Sales wants everyone to know about job opportunities that are available with their company.

Tina Oscar is a Business Leader with Tupperware and explains who would be a good candidate as a sales representative.

“We don’t have a cookie cutter look. College students would love the flexibility. SAHM that want adult interaction. Full time workers that have a network of co-workers. Military spouses that need something that’s they can take anywhere. People with children that want to make money for school and activities. Retirees that miss the interaction at work, and want to supplement their retirement. And some people just come in to take care of their needs and the those of their close friends and family.”



And there is still a need for more Tupperware reps here in Hawaii according to Maria Olipas an independent Tupperware Director.

“Absolutely. The most common thing we hear is « I didn’t know Tupperware was still around ».

We need more reps to share the newest products and how Tupperware can save families time, money, taste and waste.

With such a high cost of living here, people need to learn how our products can help. It’s all word of mouth marketing.

For more information visit their Facebook page at TUPPERWARE-Legacy Party Sales or email at legacypartysales@gmail.com