Leeward Roofing, a company deeply rooted in its heritage, is a four-generation strong roofing business established in 1972 by Peter Rivera. Originating from humble beginnings, Peter’s dedication to hard work, honed on Kauai’s plantation fields and rock quarries, laid the groundwork for Leeward Roofing’s enduring success.

Today, the company stands out as one of Hawaii’s few family-owned, managed, and operated contracting firms. Rocky, the current owner and father of the family, carries on the legacy, working hands-on with the team to ensure the values set by Papa, as his daughters affectionately refer to him, are upheld. Leeward Roofing’s commitment goes beyond the lifespan of warranties, emphasizing a dedication to quality, safety, and going above and beyond to exceed customer expectations.

The company’s longevity is attributed to its singular focus on roofing and general construction, guided by the principles of discipline, pride, and attention to detail. Papa’s teachings echo in every aspect of their work, emphasizing the importance of working with integrity, making things straight, and never cutting corners.

Roxanne Rivera-Lopes and Brandi Opetaia are the daughters of Rocky, and both work for the company as project managers. Roxy spoke with John Veneri on Living808.

“Leeward Roofing serves all the islands in the State, reflecting our deep family connections across Hawaii.” Brandi added, “Our projects range from residential to commercial, encompassing state, healthcare, and educational facilities. Certified to install a variety of roofing systems, from coatings and TPO to shingles, tile, and metal roofing, and we also offer additional services like carpentry, gutters, flashing, and hoisting.”

As a testament to their commitment to quality, Leeward Roofing announces an exclusive promotion until Tax Day, April 15, 2024 – a FREE System 5 Star Warranty upgrade on all CertainTeed new or complete shingle reroofs. Explaining the difference between a system warranty and a material warranty, Leeward Roofing ensures homeowners that their investment is safeguarded not only by top-tier materials but also by skilled hands, boasting a team of Certified Shingle Masters and Gold Contractor status. In a world where longevity and quality are paramount, Leeward Roofing stands tall, rooted in tradition and committed to excellence. For more information, visit https://www.leewardroofing808.net/