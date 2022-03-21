Physical therapy focuses on safe and efficient movement for the purpose of physical rehabilitation. Physical rehabilitation accounts for surgery, pains, and the overall maintenance of one’s musculoskeletal and neurological health. Leeward Physical Therapy has recently made a transition with ownership and Jarinn Settsu, the new company president has settled in nicely.

“Anyone can benefit from physical therapy whether it be a chronic ailment that has been lingering for years, generalized weakness and imbalance, pain anywhere on the body, and individuals who recently had a surgery. Leeward Physical Therapy has been in business since 1985. Roy Murakami, who was the owner of this practice for over 35 years established a reputation for providing exceptional care for the Leeward community. On January 01, 2022, we transitioned ownership of the practice to myself and hope to continue to serve the Leeward community for the years to come. At Leeward Physical Therapy we strive to provide the most comprehensive, evidence-based practice to best treat our patients. During your initial visit, you will first see one of our physical therapists who will talk with you to get a better understanding of what is going on. After that, we will go through a series of tests and measures to further understand what is going on. We will then utilize different therapeutic modalities, therapeutic exercises, and manual therapy to address the root cause of the problem.”

For more information visit https://www.leewardphysicaltherapy.com/