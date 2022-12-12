Honolulu (KHON2) – Leeward Bowl becomes family-friendly activities and menu for Hawaii residents.

Located in Pearl city, Leeward Bowl offers food, drinks, and bowling for all ages.

“We have 20 leagues that bowl here every week; 1 Junior program (for youth under 18years of age), 6 Senior Citizen leagues during the weekdays (many seniors use this as their exercise), and the other 13 leagues are mixed handicap leagues,” says Keeli Maguso, Bartender, Leeward Bowl/Eight50 Craft.

Open play schedule fluctuates weekly, Maguso suggests it’s best to call ahead of time for availability. Reservations for lanes must be made at least 2 days in advance of the day your are requesting and in order to secure the reservation, one will need to sign a contract in our office and leave a deposit.

Leeward Bowl:

850 Kamehameha Highway

Pearl City, HI 96782