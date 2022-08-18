The Lava Lining company we all know is expanding its services. Known for a protective coating on the beds of trucks to prevent scratches and dents to the paint which can cause rust, Lava Lining started coating the outsides of cars with that same material. Now they have added services with some of the best products on the market. The first is ceramic tint. This is one of the best products out there and can keep both the interior of the car cool and keep your arms and legs from being sunburnt. The tint protects against the heat and 96% effective against UV fading, plus provides a little privacy. The other product is ceramic wax for your car. Another great protectant of your paint and exterior.

