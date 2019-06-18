Laulima School Supply Drive June 17th

– Pitch in to our KHON2 Founders’ Day school supply donation drive today to provide needed tools to learn to thousands of Hawaii students who otherwise could not afford them.

KHON2 is holding a School Supplies drive today Monday, June 17th at Walmart’s Keeaumoku and Pearl City locations from 11am-4pm.

Our Laulima partners, Keiki O Ka Aina (KOKA) is teaming up with our station on this drive.

According to KOKA, there are 65,000 keiki who return to school each year without the necessary school supplies they need to be successful.

Stop by Walmart’s Keeaumoku and Pearl City locations from 11am-4pm to donate supplies or money.

Mahalo to our KHON2 viewers for always stepping up to support our Laulima campaign.