Laulima Giving Project breaks all-time record

This year has been one of challenge and uncertainty that required flexibility and adjustment. Yet there were so many that we can be grateful for. With the help of many people and hands, the Laulima Day and Telethon had its best year ever.

We want to say Mahalo to our friends at Manoa DNA and Iolani INC for a generous gift to the Laulima Giving Program through the Manoa DNA’s ‘Boys and their Toys’ concert and drive.

The Kawakami Ohana raised $15,000 for Laulima that will go to help local families this holiday season. This is a tradition that dates back 11 years. The virtual celebration on Facebook Live was amazing. Alx Kawakami said “I was blown away by how much they were able to collect.” Purve Donuts gave a free donut to anyone who dropped off a toy, and by the end of the night there were hundreds of toys collected and thousands of dollars. The Kawakami Family and Iolani are also sending in a $10,000 donation to the Laulima Giving Program. And a friends California Company is matching his $1000 donation so Laulima will receive $15,000.

From everyone at KHON2 and Keiki O Ka Aina, mahalo for an outstanding year and all the help from donations, and volunteers. This could not have been possible without the help of so many. Through the Laulima Day of Donations and the Laulima telethon on KHON2, Laulima and KOKA raised a record $115,000 so far. If you’d like to contribute and help a family in need this holiday season, please visit khon2.com/laulima/.

Happy Holidays from all of at KHON2 and Living808!