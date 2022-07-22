The Laulima Giving Program is hosting their annual Back2School supply donation drive. Their mission is to assure that local keiki have the materials needed to be successful in their educational career. They also want so to support the teachers, many of whom use their own money to purchase school supplies for their students.

Keiki O Ka Aina and the Laulima Giving Program are looking forward to another great fall and Christmas season for their Adopt A Family campaign, where local caseworkers submit applications to request Laulima assistance. These are then produced on KHON2 and shared statewide.

In the month of December, Laulima Day is celebrated at the following malls on O`ahu: Windward, Kahala and Ka Makana Ali`i on Saturday, December 3rd. We will also be at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center on Maui and are in discussions with Prince Kuhio and the Kona Coast Shopping Center. The following week, we will hold our annual Laulima Telethon on KHON2.