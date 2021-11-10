Laulima Giving Day Donation Drive for Struggling Families

Honolulu (KHON2) – KHON2 and Keiki O Ka Aina are partnering again for our annual Laulima Giving Day to collect donations for struggling families.

This year, KHON2 on-air talent will lead Laulima Giving Day at two Oahu malls, Windward Mall and Kahala Mall.

The event is set for Saturday, December 4 from 10am-4pm.

Windward Mall will also have a Gingerbread Festival and Winter Wonderland decorations that you can walk through. Proceeds you can purchase the gingerbread houses.

All money raised goes to support Laulima Giving Program. The Laulima Giving Program (many hands working together) brings companies and individuals together to help needy families in Hawaii. Keiki O Ka Aina partners with KHON2 to assist struggling and deserving families, elderly and individuals including; children with special needs, families affected by incarceration and single parents through donations of goods, cash equivalents, enriching experiences, and advocacy. Over 1,000 individuals were assisted in 2012 alone.

Website: https://www.koka.org/laulima-giving-program/