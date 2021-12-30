Laulani Village Shopping Center Offers A Wide-Range of Eateries For West Side Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – Located on Leeward Oahu, Laulani Village Shopping Center in Ewa Beach brings the delicious cuisine of Hawaii to resdients on oahu’s west side.

Surrounded by a range of retailers, grocery stores and restaurants, Laulani Village Shopping Center ha sbecome a one-stop-shop lifestyle center convently located in Ewa Beach.

“Jolene’s is a locally owned family business. Our Ewa Beach store opened in May of 2021 located in the Laulani Village Shopping Center and is the newest of 3 locations. We have one near the airport on Ualena St. and our flagship store at the Chinese Cultural Plaza. What’s great about Laulani Village Shopping Center is that we get to know personally know our customers, who become family, since the shopping center is next to a residentaial area,” says Rowena Salanga, Manager at Jolene’s, Ewa Beach.

Located next to Jolene’s is Rainbow Drive Inn, another dine-in establishment that is happy to about it’s location in Ewa Beach.

“We are so interested to see what the most popular food items are at each location. After being opened for a over a year, we learned that our customer favorites here is Ewa differ slightly than Kapahulu. Their most ordered dish in 2021 was the Boneless Chicken Plate. Just like other establishments in Laulani Village Shopping Center, our customers have become family, and we got to build a real connection with them, over some popular food items,”says Christine Ito, Rainbow Drive-Inn.

Laulani Village Shopping Center is the largest retail center serving the Ewa Beach Community.

ADDRESS:

91-1119 Keaunui Dr.

Ewa Beach, HI 96706