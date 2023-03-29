In an exclusive Living808 segment on khon2.com, our very own Mikey Monis had the pleasure of interviewing the multi-talented Demetri Martin. They discussed his unique comedic styles, the upcoming shows at 7:00pm and 10:00pm on April 1st at The Republik, and insights into his successful career.

As part of The Joke Machine Tour, Demetri will be showcasing his signature one-liners and observational humor that have earned him accolades around the world. During the interview, the two shared a light-hearted conversation about what it takes to make it as a performer and how Demetri got his start on the Daily Show.

Demetri Martin’s illustrious career boasts numerous achievements. He won the prestigious Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh for his one-man show, “If I.” His performance in “Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin” earned him Australia’s Barry Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

With three stand-up comedy albums and four hour-long specials under his belt, Demetri’s latest Netflix release, “The Overthinker,” continues to delight audiences. His creative endeavors span beyond the stage, as he created and starred in Comedy Central’s “Important Things with Demetri Martin.”

Demetri’s literary accomplishments include New York Times Bestsellers “This Is a Book” and “Point Your Face at This,” as well as his latest book, “If It’s Not Funny It’s Art,” which showcases a collection of his original drawings. His fiction has been featured in The New Yorker, Esquire, and The New York Times Magazine. His first feature film, “Dean,” won the Founder’s Prize at the Tribeca Film Festival for best narrative American feature film.

Get ready to laugh, as Demetri Martin brings his wit and unique perspective to The Republik on April 1st with two shows at 7:00pm and 10:00pm. Don’t miss the chance to see this comedy powerhouse in action! Tickets are available now at jointherepublik.com, so be sure to secure your spot for a night filled with laughter and entertainment.