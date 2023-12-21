Are you in a mad dash to cross those last names off your holiday gift list? The Honolulu Museum of Art Shop is the place to find meaningful presents for your nearest and dearest. If you want to support local, you’ll find stylish clothing, accessories, scarves, ceramics and fun home décor touches by Hawai‘i designers such as Tutuvi and Page Chang. There is also a great selection of Ni‘ihau shell lei.

Beautiful home accents can be found for every budget, starting with real Murano glass mini dishes from Italy for $10. There are an array of affordable stocking stuffers, from stickers and pens to mugs and travel chopsticks. The shop is also a trove for children’s gifts, from art-related picture books and activity books to art kits that will keep them busy for hours.

And of course the HoMA Shop is the premier place in Hawai‘i for art books—right now it has a great selection on iconic British artist David Hockney, to enhance the experience of seeing the exhibition “David Hockney: Perspective Should Be Reversed, Prints from the Collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundations,” on view through March 10.

Entry to the museum is free if you’re there just to go to the shop.