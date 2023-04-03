In this morning’s interview with Kelly, Kami Wakabayashi, the director of “Fools,” discussed Castle Performing Arts Center’s upcoming play and a silent auction fundraiser. The play had its debut last week and will have one more showing this weekend, on April 7th and 8th. Tickets can be purchased either online at www.showtix4u.com or in person at the Castle High School box office. The silent auction aims to raise funds for CPAC’s upcoming trip to Scotland in the summer of 2024, and interested parties can participate through the website https://cpacencoreassociation.betterworld.org/.