7-Eleven Hawaii has partnered up with their vendor partners and Alaska Airlines to host an enter-to-win sweepstakes. A lucky winner will score an Alaska Fishing Flyaway trip for two including a four night stay in Juneau, Alaska and three days of guided fishing.

Those interested have till Sunday, July 31st to enter this amazing giveaway. All you have to do is visit any of their 65 locations statewide and enter to win using the ballots located at our register or you can scan the flowcode and enter to win here.

In addition to this contest, 7-Eleven Hawaii is offering great promotions for the remainder of this month.. In July, we are featuring some of our customer’s favorite items that are perfect for any movie night or potluck.

Redvines – 2 for $4.50

Oberto Jerky – $6.29

FatBoy Ice Cream 5oz – 2 for $3.00

UCC Drinks – 2 for $3.25

For more information visit 7elevenhawaii.com