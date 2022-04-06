Honolulu (KHON2) – TopGolf Las Vegas offers climate-controlled hitting bays, sports bar and restaurant.

Located at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, TopGolf Las Vegas provides guests with complimentary clubs to take aim at its giant outfield targets using high-tech golf balls and scoring system.

“If you’re looking for a truly unique experience in Las Vegas, TopGolf is something that both locals and visitors love. When you visit TopGolf Las Vegas you’ll be greeted by our amazing staff who will be able to walk through your time with us. TopGolf is perfect for anyone of all golf levels,” says Brian White, National VIP Relations Director.

According to White, the golf balls used at TopGolf have microchips that detect how far the balls will go, which makes scoring accurate.

White, “It’s pretty amazing what kind of technology TopGolf has here. Everything is state-of-the-art and we are proud to be one of the businesses with this high-tech technology.”

In addition to the driving ranges, guests are invited to dine at TopGolf’s sports bar and restaurants.

“We have an accomplished Executive Chef and experienced team, using high-quality ingredients to deliver a fresh twist on familiar favorites,” says White.

Those looking to book an experience at TopGolf Las Vegas are encouraged to check out TopGolfs’ website.

Passengers looking to book a flight to Las Vegas are encouraged to check out the various itineraries available on Alaska Airlines’ official website.

TopGolf Las Vegas:

www.topgolf.com

Social Media Handle: @TopGolfLasVegas

Alaska Airlines:

Website: www.alaskaair.com

Social Media Handle: @AlaskaAir