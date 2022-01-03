Lao Sticky Rice Brings Thai Cuisine and Specialty Teas To Waianae Mall

Honolulu (KHON2) – Lao Sticky Rice is bringing the flavors of Thailand to Hawaii residents at Wai’anae Mall.

Located on Farrington highway, Wai’anae Mall offers a wide-range of shops, dining options and more for residents on the West Side, including a Thai restaurant known for their authentic Thai cuisine and specialty teas.

“I always wanted to showcase Lao ethnic food to the community of Hawaii. There are so many Thai restaurants in Hawaii that have Lao owners or cooks but no one ever tried to showcase traditional Lao ethnic food. I started off as a farm/produce vendor in our local waianae farmer’s market, doing it for 13 years. But because of Covid, everything got shut down in 2020 so we had to close our original business and open up a new business with my business dream in mind,” says Anna Yamada, Partner Owner of Lao Sticky Rice.

In addition to their popular menu items, Lao Sticky Rice has been known amongst Wai’anae residents for its specialty teas.

Yamada says, “One popular item on the menu is our specialty blue butterfly tea drink. It is a unique blend of flower, honey, herbal plants and citrus. Mild in taste and citrus aroma. The blue butterfly flower pea is a flower grown in Laos and Thailand and can be prepared in many different ways. It has many medicinal health benefits like circulating your blood and lowering your blood pressure, to name just 2 of them. “

Residents looking to visit Lao Sticky Rice are encouraged to visit the restaurant at Wai’anae Mall.

Lao Sticky Rice at Wai’anae Mall:

86-120 Farrington Hwy. Suite C311

Waianae, Hi 96792