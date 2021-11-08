Lanihau Center and Kai Ella Boutique

Lanihau Center, an Alexander & Baldwin property, is a grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center in the heart of Kailua-Kona with great shopping, dining and service options. We got a chance to speak with Property Marketing Manager Hanna Bree.

“We have everything you need from an anchor grocery store, Sack N Save, to our island?s favorite drug store, Longs Drugs to many fast casual dining options, cute boutiques, a SuperCuts, and the island’s favorite shave ice shop! There is also a tenant focus on locally-owned and operated businesses like Kai Ella Boutique. Kai Ella Boutique has locally made clothing, beauty products, Keiki Clothing and accessories, and so much more.”

Kai Ella Boutique just moved into a larger space at the Lanihau Center and now has plans to about Island Corner Café that will serve breakfast and lunch along with coffee, frappes, smoothies, and more.

For more information, visit http://lanihaukona.com/ and at Instagram @shoplanihau

And checkout @ kaiellaboutique on instagram