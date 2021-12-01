Lahaina Divers Offers Amazing Underwater Experience

Since 1978, Lahaina Divers has been providing Maui scuba diving excellence offering diving at some of Hawaii’s best dive sites, for people of all skill levels. Lahaina Divers deploys two boats, the Dominion and Dauntless, and are spacious and disabled accessible.

There is also a dive shop, classroom, and retail store located in the heart of the historical town of Lahaina on the west side of Maui. They are a PADI 5 Star IDC facility, so not only do they offer superior rental equipment but also open water, advanced, and career level scuba training. Plus more than 1300 square feet of retail space with t-shirts, dive gear, and educational resources.

Living808 travelled to Maui to speak with captain Steve Ellingson about the experience divers will get with Lahaina Divers.

“Each day on the way out diving, we humbly ask for permission to enter the sea, to explore and learn. This is done through chanting an Oli, recorded by Kumu Kathy Ralar and broadcast for all to take part in. This embeds deep respect in every part of our process, from entering the Moana, or the ocean, all the way back to returning to the Aina, or land. We go more places, more often than any other dive company on island. That includes three exciting drift dives for advanced divers, a wreck dive noted to be the best in the region, and dives that are suited for beginning divers or those just getting back into diving. We also have a Discover Scuba dive that does not require certification, and a Dive Buddies program for specially certified divers with physical and developmental challenges.”

For more information visit, www.lahainadivers.com or on social media @lahainadiversmaui