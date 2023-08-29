The Labor Unity Picnic, an annual event held over Labor Day weekend, brings together union members and their families in a festive atmosphere. The picnic, supported by various unions from both public and private sectors, honors the labor movement and the dedicated individuals who constitute Hawaii’s workforce. Gino Soquena, Executive Director of the Hawaii Building & Construction Trades Council and Chairman of the Labor Unity Picnic, joined us to talk about how this year’s event will be different.

For over a decade, this event has been a highlight on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend at the Waikiki Shell. This year, however, the event has taken on a new purpose due to unforeseen circumstances. Originally planned for September 3rd, the Labor Unity Picnic has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 28th. The reason behind this shift is to direct the event’s efforts towards providing relief to union members impacted by the devastating wildfires in Maui.

The event promises an array of attractions, including free food, entertainment, and prizes for all attendees. Various unions and vendors will offer treats like popcorn, cotton candy, frozen treats, and swag. A dedicated children’s section will feature bounce houses, a dunk booth, and even a rock-climbing wall. With the new date falling close to Halloween, there are talks of incorporating themed activities like a Halloween costume contest and other festive surprises.

The Labor Unity Picnic has always been a platform for solidarity and support, extending a helping hand to those in need. While previous editions collected canned goods and non-perishable foods for the AFL-CIO Labor Community Services Program, this year’s focus is on monetary donations. The proceeds will aid union members affected by the Maui wildfires, while the tradition of gathering food items will continue to benefit both those affected by the fires and others facing challenges.

For more info, visit https://www.hbctc.org/.