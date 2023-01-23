An evening at La Vie Waikiki is an evening that is both intimate, theatrical, and educational. Guests of old-school fine dining will be reminded of amazing service and diners new to the world of fine dining will be rewarded with education disguised as an entertaining experience. Visitors and locals alike will all find the thoughtful menu planted in the new: fresh, locally grown and raised foods drawn from the Hawaii’s vast seasonal offerings, prepared with precision and flair.

La Vie offers transportation packages that are inclusive of dinner, tax, gratuity, and luxury transportation. We will pick you up in one of our luxury vehicles and can customize the experience in the vehicle for any special occasion and drop you off after dinner. It’s the easiest way to relax and let G.Lion do all the heavy lifting for your special night.

And on January 25th you can enjoy the Michael Jordan Wine Dinner in collaboration with Jackson Family Wines and Fujiokas. There will be two seating with the first starting at 5pm with the second at 7:30pm. For any questions, contact reservations at lavie@glionhawaii.com G.Lion Hawaii is the luxury hospitality group that owns and manages the iconic Hy’s Steak House in Waikiki, Quiora and La Vie. G.LION is committed to the community and its clients with its mission of making ‘life-long clients’, a core mission that has been passed down from the headquarters in based in Kobe, Japan.