Honolulu (KHON2) – The Aoki Brothers offer modern-asian cuisine to Las Vegas residents and visitors at Resorts World, with the new Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori quick-service option.

Created by GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer, Steve Aoki, and his restaurateur brother, Kevin Aoki, Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori is a Japanese -inspired eatery offering yakitori, kushiyaki and yaki onigiri along with signature drinks and mochi.

“The Aoki brothers did a great job with putting together Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori. Famous Foods is a food court at Resorts World has a variety of asian cuisine, and the Aoki brothers fit right in with their award-winning reputation in the food industry, says Chef Thomas, Head Chef at Famous Food Court at Resorts World.

With over 15 years of experience in the food industry, Chef Thomas feels that working with the Aoki brothers has helped expand his knowledge in the kitchen.

Chef Thomas says, “They definitely allowed me to be creative with some of the dishes that you see at Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori. They were so great to work with, and it was an honor blending our ideas together.”

Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori:

website: www.aokigroup.com

Address:

Resorts World Las Vegas

3000 Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, Nevada 89109