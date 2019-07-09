Kupu Hawaii’s Youth Sustainability Challenge

The Hawai‘i Youth Sustainability Challenge is a partnership between Kupu and Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation, which empowers Hawaii youth to create solutions to conservation and sustainability challenges in their schools and communities.

Hawaii students grades 6-12 in public, private, and charter schools apply to receive funding and mentorship from experts in conservation, sustainability, and/or technology to support their innovative and grassroots environmental initiatives.

Some of the students will be presenting this week with some interesting creations. Explore how a Hawai‘i Island student created sustainability-focused animation videos.

See how students from Maui provide reef-safe sunscreen to beach-goers in exchange for a bottle of sunscreen that contains oxybenzone. Revel in a fully-automated, sustainably-powered vertical aquaponics system created by Oahu students.

Eleven students, grades 6-12, from six different schools throughout O‘ahu, Maui, and Hawai‘i Island will present their innovative projects on Wednesday, July 10 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Hawaii Conservation Conference at Hawaii Convention Center and it’s entirely free and open to the public.

To lean more visit kupuhawaii.org

